Tricia Smith re-elected as president of Canadian Olympic Committee
TORONTO — Tricia Smith was re-elected as Canadian Olympic Committee president on Saturday.
Voting members of the COC Session — which includes national sport federation representatives, IOC members in Canada, athletes' commission members, and others — voted unanimously to give her a four-year term.
A four-time Olympic rower, Smith won silver at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
She became interim COC president in October 2015 after Marcel Aubut's resignation.
The interim tag was removed a month later.
Smith, 60, has served the COC in various capacities for over 35 years.