Tricia Smith re-elected as president of Canadian Olympic Committee

TORONTO — Tricia Smith was re-elected as Canadian Olympic Committee president on Saturday.

Voting members of the COC Session — which includes national sport federation representatives, IOC members in Canada, athletes' commission members, and others — voted unanimously to give her a four-year term.

A four-time Olympic rower, Smith won silver at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

She became interim COC president in October 2015 after Marcel Aubut's resignation.

The interim tag was removed a month later.