US Olympic boxing star Shakur Stevenson wins pro debut

CARSON, Calif. — U.S. Olympic silver medallist Shakur Stevenson has won his professional debut, beating Edgar Brito by technical unanimous decision in the sixth round.

Stevenson largely controlled his debut bout Saturday night at the famed outdoor ring south of downtown Los Angeles. The fight was stopped moments after the sixth round began when the ringside doctor ruled Brito was cut too badly to continue after an earlier clash of heads.

Brito was docked a point for head-butting Stevenson in the third round, but the challenger otherwise did little to dampen the debut of the touted featherweight from Newark, New Jersey.

Stevenson won every full round on every judge's scorecard, peppering Brito with the quick hands and agility that have made him one of the most hyped prospects in recent U.S. boxing history.

"Before the fight, they told me not to go for the knockout," Stevenson said. "Getting rounds in was more important. I give myself an 'A.'"

Eight months ago in Rio de Janeiro, Stevenson became the first American man to win anything bigger than a bronze medal in the past three Olympics. Stevenson reached the bantamweight final before losing a close decision to Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez, a two-time Olympic champion.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. travelled to Brazil to watch, and he predicted Stevenson would become the next big name to challenge his legacy. Stevenson considered signing with Mayweather's promotional company before choosing Top Rank and promoter Bob Arum.

"It was great work," Arum said after Stevenson's debut. "He worked hard. He came through. He got the win. He will only get better."

Stevenson was accompanied to the ring in Carson by Olympic gold medal-winning Americans Andre Ward and Claressa Shields, and his ring-walk song was "Hail Mary," by Tupac Shakur. Stevenson's mother named him after the rapper, who died nine months before her son was born.