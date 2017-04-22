Vazquez secures Atlanta 3-1 win over Salt Lake with 1st goal

SANDY, Utah — Brandon Vazquez scored his first MLS goal in the closing seconds of stoppage time to secure Atlanta United's 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

It was the second road win for the expansion team — and their first against an established club. Atlanta (3-2-2) won at fellow expansion team Minnesota United in the second week.

It also marked the first loss for Salt Lake coach Mike Petke, who was 2-0 after replacing Jeff Cassar following the team's slow start.

Héctor Villalba scored his fourth goal in the 9th minute and Yamil Asad had his second in the 46th with Miguel Almirón, the third member of Atlanta's young, dynamic attackers figuring in both goals.

But it was the 19-year old Vazquez who secured the win, coming on in stoppage time and promptly beating RSL keeper Matt Van Oekel to the ball for the easy shot into a wide open net.

Salta Lake (2-5-2) was pressing for the equalizer after Albert Rusnák goal, his second, in the 69th minute halved Atlanta's lead.