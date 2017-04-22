Wet pitch prevents play on 2nd morning of Windies-Pak test

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The wet pitch at Sabina Park prevented any play before lunch on the second day of the first test between the West Indies and Pakistan on Saturday.

Water seeped through the covers from overnight rain and left wet patches near the bowler's run-up and on the pitch.

West Indies was due to resume from 244-7 overnight. Captain Jason Holder is unbeaten on 30 and Devendra Bishoo on 23.