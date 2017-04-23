Canada downs France; improves to 2-0 at world mixed doubles curling championship

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Canada remained undefeated at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Sunday after a 9-1 victory over France.

Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers and Edmonton's Joanne Courtney finished the victory in just six ends to improve to 2-0. Canada is tied for first place in Group D with the U.S. and the Czech Republic.

The Canadian duo opened the scoring with a draw of two after a double takeout by Carruthers. Courtney had a double takeout of her own in the third end to score three.

"You're going to get more comfortable with the ice as the week goes on," said Courtney. "We've watched a few draws online and also live, so all hands on deck trying to figure out what the ice is doing."

Canada finished off the victory with a steal of two in the fourth end followed by steals of one in the fifth and sixth ends.

Carruthers and Courtney face Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic on Monday.

The top three teams in each of the five pools will advance to the 16-team single-knockout playoffs, as will the fourth-place team with the best pre-game draw-shot challenge distance.