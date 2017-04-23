Canada's Abel, Imbeau-Dulac earn silver medal at diving World Series

WINDSOR, Ont. — Canada's Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac won a silver medal in the mixed synchro three-metre springboard on Sunday to close out the diving World Series.

Abel, of Laval, Que., and Imbeau-Dulac of St. Lazare, Que., scored 311.55 points to finish behind China's Han Wang and Zheng Li, who won gold with 335.10 points. Australia's Maddison Keeney and Kevin Chavez earned the bronze medal with 308.82 points.

The Canadians have medalled in all four versions of the event so far in 2017 with two other silvers and a bronze.

"We know we can get way better," Imbeau-Dulac said. "We have more in the tank and we want to show it."

Abel and Imbeau-Dulac struggled with their compulsory dives on Sunday.