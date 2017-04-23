Canada secures spot in 2018 Fed Cup World Group II after win over Kazakhstan

MONTREAL — Canada secured a spot in the 2018 Fed Cup World Group II on Sunday after a pair of singles victories against Kazakhstan.

The Canadians won the play-off over Kazakhstan 3-2 and return to World Group II for the first time since February 2016.

"I am very proud of the tennis that our girls played and their attitude throughout the weekend," said Canadian captain Sylvain Bruneau. "The girls showed that they can hold their own against some of the best players in the world. It is mission accomplished for us this weekend."

Francoise Abanda of Montreal started the day with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Yulia Putintseva before Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., toppled Yaroslava Shvedova 7-6(1), 6-4.

Putintseva double faulted in the first set to give Abanda three break points which she converted. Abanda, 20, took the momentum from her first set into the second and went up an early break before going on to capture the match.

"I didn't start the match the way I wanted to today, but I am proud that I was able to adjust my game and turn the momentum of the first set in my favour," Abanda said. "It is a great feeling to beat top 50 players and I hope to take this confidence with me in my upcoming tournaments."

Andreescu went down an early break before rallying back to get a break of her own and even the score. The Canadian was dominant in the tiebreak and took the first set.

Andreescu started slow in the second set and Shvedova took advantage with an early break. The 16-year-old broke right back and went on to win the decisive match for Canada.