Canadian international Cyle Larin scores twice, Orlando City beats NYCFC 2-1

NEW YORK — Cyle Larin scored two goals to help Orlando City coach Jason Kreis beat his former team New York City FC, 2-1 on Sunday to move atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Larin has nine goals in seven games against NYCFC (3-3-1). Orlando City (5-1-0) has won three straight and has a two-point lead over Columbus and the New York Red Bulls in the conference. NYCFC had its 11-game (9-0-2) regular season home unbeaten streak snapped.

Larin scored on a cross from Scott Sutter in the 31st minute, and the Canadian international added a header goal in the 51st minute for his sixth goal of the season.

David Villa scored from outside the penalty area with a shot that bent around goalkeeper Joe Bendik to the far post and into the back of the net in the 74th minute for NYCFC.