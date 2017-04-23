Canadian women beat Australia to reach Kitakyushu Sevens Cup final

KITAKYUSHU, Japan — Canada's women's sevens team advanced to the Kitakyushu Sevens Cup final after downing Australia 33-0 on Sunday.

The 33-point win over Australia marked the largest ever win in the head-to-head matchup.

This will be Canada's second HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series Cup Final appearance in the last three tournaments and eighth overall. They hold a 3-4 record all-time.

The Canadians will face series leader New Zealand in the final after the Kiwis earned their spot with a 21-0 victory over Fiji in the other semifinal.

Earlier in the day Canada came away with a dominating 41-0 win over Russia in the quarter-finals.

The 41-point win was Canada's largest victory in the all-time head-to-head matchup with Russia.