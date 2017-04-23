Sports

Canadian women beat Australia to reach Kitakyushu Sevens Cup final

KITAKYUSHU, Japan — Canada's women's sevens team advanced to the Kitakyushu Sevens Cup final after downing Australia 33-0 on Sunday.

The 33-point win over Australia marked the largest ever win in the head-to-head matchup.

This will be Canada's second HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series Cup Final appearance in the last three tournaments and eighth overall. They hold a 3-4 record all-time.

The Canadians will face series leader New Zealand in the final after the Kiwis earned their spot with a 21-0 victory over Fiji in the other semifinal.

Earlier in the day Canada came away with a dominating 41-0 win over Russia in the quarter-finals.

The 41-point win was Canada's largest victory in the all-time head-to-head matchup with Russia.

This is the first time that an HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series event has been held in Japan.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular