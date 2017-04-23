Coach Dwane Casey asks Raptors fans to turn up the volume for Game 5

Toronto coach Dwane Casey issued a challenge to Raptors fans Sunday, asking them to turn up the volume and match the noisy support generated in Milwaukee by the leather-lunged Bucks crowd.

The first-round Raptors-Bucks playoff series is tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5 Monday night at the Air Canada Centre. But the atmosphere at the BMO Harris Bradley Center has been hard to beat.

"It was a hostile environment," Casey said. "I hope our fans are the same way against them, the way they were against us. They were on us. I mean it was loud."

Casey said he has experienced loud crowds before in places like Portland, San Antonio, Seattle and Utah.