Coach Dwane Casey asks Raptors fans to turn up the volume for Game 5
Toronto coach Dwane Casey issued a challenge to Raptors fans Sunday, asking them to turn up the volume and match the noisy support generated in Milwaukee by the leather-lunged Bucks crowd.
The first-round Raptors-Bucks playoff series is tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5 Monday night at the Air Canada Centre. But the atmosphere at the BMO Harris Bradley Center has been hard to beat.
"It was a hostile environment," Casey said. "I hope our fans are the same way against them, the way they were against us. They were on us. I mean it was loud."
Casey said he has experienced loud crowds before in places like Portland, San Antonio, Seattle and Utah.
"But Milwaukee was really really loud in the first game at their place. We have a great crowd too but that crowd was hot. Hopefully our crowd will come out (Monday) night and be the same way — which I know they will."