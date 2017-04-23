Corey Small and Logan Schuss lead Stealth to 13-7 win over Mammoth
LANGLEY, B.C. — Corey Small and Logan Schuss each had three goals and four assists and Rhys Duch had two goals and four helpers as the Vancouver Stealth downed the Colorado Mammoth 13-7 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.
Justin Salt, Evan Messenger, Thomas Hoggarth, James Rahe and Peter McFetridge also scored for the Stealth (8-9).
Callum Crawford struck twice for the Mammoth (9-8), who got singles from Greg Downing, Chris Wardle, Brad Self, Jeremy Noble and Eli McLaughlin.
Tye Belanger made 52 saves for the win. Dillon Ward stopped 38-of-50 shots in defeat.