Ducks' Fowler back in practice, should return to lineup soon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cam Fowler is practicing with the Anaheim Ducks, and the All-Star
Fowler skated with his teammates Sunday when they returned from a three-day break after sweeping Calgary out of the first round of the
Fowler has been out since April 4, when Calgary captain Mark Giordano hurt him with an unpenalized knee-on-knee hit. Fowler missed all four games of the Pacific Division champion Ducks' series with the Flames, but he has been skating regularly for a week.
Although Fowler said he feels strong, he will be further evaluated before the Ducks commit to a firm date for his return.
Anaheim still doesn't know when its second-round playoff series with Edmonton begins.