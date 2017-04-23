Ducks' Fowler back in practice, should return to lineup soon

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cam Fowler is practicing with the Anaheim Ducks, and the All-Star defenceman could be on target for a quick return to the Stanley Cup contenders' lineup.

Fowler skated with his teammates Sunday when they returned from a three-day break after sweeping Calgary out of the first round of the post-season .

Fowler has been out since April 4, when Calgary captain Mark Giordano hurt him with an unpenalized knee-on-knee hit. Fowler missed all four games of the Pacific Division champion Ducks' series with the Flames, but he has been skating regularly for a week.

Although Fowler said he feels strong, he will be further evaluated before the Ducks commit to a firm date for his return.