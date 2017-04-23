Gaudreau, Granlund, Tarasenko named finalists for Lady Byng Trophy

NEW YORK — Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau is one of the finalists for the NHL's Lady Byng Trophy.

Gaudreau, along with Minnesota Wild centre Mikael Granlund and St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko were named the three finalists on Sunday for the award given to the league's most sportsmanlike player.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Lady Byng Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. The winner will be announced Wed., June 21, at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Gaudreau reached the 40-assist and 60-point milestones for the third time in as many NHL seasons to propel the Flames to their second playoff berth in three years. He registered a career-low two minor penalties and four penalty minutes, tied for the fewest among skaters who appeared in at least 41 games.

The 23-year-old is vying to become the second Calgary player to win the Lady Byng Trophy in the past three seasons, following Jiri Hudler in 2014-15.

Granlund posted career highs in goals (26), assists (43) and points (69) to lead the Wild in scoring and power Minnesota to its best season in franchise history.