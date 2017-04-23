Hicks, Fulmer and Tigers rout slumping Twins 13-4

MINNEAPOLIS — John Hicks had three hits, including his first career homer, and drove in five runs to lead Michael Fulmer and the Detroit Tigers to a 13-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

One day after the benches cleared when Tigers starter Matthew Boyd threw behind slugger Miguel Sano in retaliation for teammate JaCoby Jones being hit in the face, there was no sign of lingering hard feelings.

Fulmer (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings, striking out seven. Jim Adduci had three hits and two RBIs on the day he arrived from Triple-A Toledo and Alex Avila hit a two-run homer for the Tigers. Victor Martinez added three hits and two RBIs.

Kyle Gibson (0-3) gave up seven runs — six earned — on eight hits in just 2 2/3 innings for the Twins, who went 2-7 on the home stand against AL Central opponents. Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario homered for the Twins, but Minnesota lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Hicks hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning, prompting Twins manager Paul Molitor to go to backup catcher Chris Gimenez as his seventh relief pitcher. Gimenez got Andrew Romine to fly out to end the inning.

Avila went deep in the second inning and Detroit broke the game open in the third with five more runs against Gibson, whose ERA rose to 9.00 after his shortest outing of the season.

Fulmer, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, went three-up and three-down in four of the seven innings he pitched.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Manager Brad Ausmus said he was optimistic that slugger Miguel Cabrera (groin) would be ready to come off the disabled list when he is eligible on May 1. ... Ausmus also said OF J.D. Martinez ran outside for the first time since spraining his right foot in spring training and is on track to return some time in May.

Twins: LHP Buddy Boshers was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take the place of RHP Justin Haley, who was put on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis. The Twins also recalled 1B Kennys Vargas and sent the struggling LHP Adalberto Mejia to Rochester.

ADDUCI'S DEBUT

The 31-year-old Adduci had not played in the big leagues since 2014 when he was with the Rangers, but was recalled to take Jones' place in the outfield. His plane landed Sunday morning and he came off it swinging, with a two-run double in the third inning that nearly reached the seats in right- centre field. He also had a single and a walk.

TWINS MISCUES

Left fielder Danny Santana threw out Ian Kinsler at home in the first inning, but was charged with an error after he couldn't hold on to a liner from Justin Upton in the second inning. Avila followed with his home run for a 2-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Michael Tonkin got Nicholas Castellanos swinging to end the inning, but Jason Castro let the ball get by him for a passed ball. He scrambled to throw Castellanos at first base, but the ball sailed past Joe Mauer into right field, allowing Hicks and Romine to score for a 10-2 lead.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Detroit heads back home to start a series with Seattle. RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-1, 5.94) starts the opener on Monday night Mariners ace Felix Hernandez (2-1, 3.65).