Injured Fury pulls out of world heavyweight title fight

MANCHESTER, England — Hughie Fury has pulled out of his world heavyweight title fight against WBO champion Joseph Parker because of injury.

The fight was set for May 6 in Auckland, New Zealand, and will now be rescheduled.

Fury's promoter, Hennessy Sports, said in a statement released Sunday that the British fighter has injured his lower back and has been advised by his physiotherapist to rest for "3-4 weeks before resuming training."

"Hughie has been declared medically unfit to box following a medical assessment," the statement said.

"Understandably, Hughie is devastated by the injury which has temporarily halted his dream of fighting for the world heavyweight title."

