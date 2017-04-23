Mark Matthews' seven-point effort leads Rush over Rock 15-10

SASKATOON — Mark Matthews had four goals and three assists and Robert Church scored twice and set up five more as the Saskatchewan Rush downed the Toronto Rock 15-10 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Matt Hossack, Ben McIntosh and Adam Jones each added a pair of goals for the Rush (11-5), who got singles from Curtis Knight, Ryan Keenan and Dan Taylor. Knight also tacked on four helpers for a five-point outing.

Tyler Carson made 40 saves for the win.

Brett Hickey led the Rock (8-9) with four goals and an assist. Tom Schreiber had two goals and four assists, Dan Lintner struck twice while Jesse Gamble and Reid Reinholdt had the others.