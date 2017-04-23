McCarthy, Dodgers salvage final game of series in Arizona

PHOENIX — Brandon McCarthy gave Los Angeles a much-needed strong start, Yasmani Grandal homered in a six-run fifth inning and the Dodgers avoided being swept in three games in the desert with a 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

After scoring 24 runs in the first two games of the series, the Diamondbacks managed only a first-inning, two-run home run by Paul Goldschmidt.

McCarthy (3-0) blanked Arizona on two hits after that. He went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

Shelby Miller (2-2) threw four shutout innings before walking the first two batters and giving up an RBI double to Corey Seager in the fifth. He threw one more pitch and left after a visit to the mound by the Arizona trainer.

There was no word on why Miller departed.