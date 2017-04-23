Morris drops 23 points as Vipers edge Raptors 905 in D-League final opener

MCALLEN, Texas — Darius Morris scored 23 points and 11 assists as the Rio Grande Valley Vipers beat Raptors 905 119-106 on Sunday in Game 1 of the NBA D-League final.

Kyle Wiltjer added 18 points while Isaiah Taylor chipped in with 17 points and 10 assists for Rio Grande Valley, the affiliate of the Houston Rockets.

CJ Leslie led Raptors 905 with 25 points. Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 10 rebounds with John Jordan scoring 19 points and a team-high eight assists.