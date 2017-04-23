Newgarden wins for Team Penske at Barber Motorsports Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Josef Newgarden kept Team Penske on top at Barber Motorsports Park with his second Alabama win in three years.

The new Penske driver didn't allow Scott Dixon an opening over the final stretch to give Chevrolet its first win of the season Sunday in the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Newgarden was overshadowed by his own teammates coming into the race. Pole sitter Will Power, Helio Castroneves and defending champion Simon Pagenaud were the top three qualifiers after small Honda teams won the first two races. Pagenaud was third and Castroneves fourth.

Newgarden moved to the front for the first time when Power was forced to pit with a tire issue with 12 laps to go.

Current Penske drivers have won six times in the 90-lap, 207-mile race. Dixon has five second-place finishes.

___