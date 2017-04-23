Olympiakos wins 44th Greek league title, 19th in 21 years

ATHENS, Greece — Olympiakos clinched a record 44th Greek league title with a round to spare, and its 19th in the last 21 seasons, after thrashing Giannena 5-0 Sunday.

Marko Marin, Manuel da Costa and Alberto de la Bella scored for the hosts within eight minutes of each other midway through the first half to give the defending champion a comfortable lead. De la Bella added his second goal in the 71st minute before Alejandro Dominguez converted a penalty 10 minutes later.

Second-placed PAOK stayed within six points of Olympiakos by beating host Platanias 3-1 and Panathinaikos, in third, edged Atromitos 1-0.

AEK beat Levadiakos 2-0, and Panionios lost 1-0 at Kerkyra.