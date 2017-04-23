Pacquiao says Horn fight will show he's not done yet

BRISBANE, Australia — Manny Pacquiao says his July 2 world title bout with Jeff Horn is his chance to tell the boxing world "I'm not done yet."

The 38-year-old Pacquiao, an 11-time champion across eight weight divisions and now a member of the Philippines senate, had intended the fight in Brisbane with local school teacher Horn to be a stepping stone to a more lucrative bout with former welterweight world champion Amir Khan. But Pacquiao now says the bout gives him a chance to let the boxing world know he's still at the top.

"I want to defend my crown and prove I am still there in boxing — I am not done yet in boxing," Pacquiao told a news conference in Brisbane on Monday. "Despite my business in the office as a senator I am still handling my boxing career.

Boxing is my passion. I started when I was young — it's part of my life."

Pacquiao said he is still in shape and as good as ever.