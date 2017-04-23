Puyol meets refugees in Greece ahead of 'clasico'

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Former Spain captain Carles Puyol posed for selfies and talked soccer with more than 1,000 refugees in Thessaloniki, Greece, before the "clasico" Spanish league match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The refugees live in four camps near Thessaloniki and later watched the game on two giant indoor screens on the grounds of the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair.

Puyol, a former Barcelona captain, unsurprisingly predicted his team would do well in the top-of-the-table clash. He was right — Barcelona won 3-2.