Puyol meets refugees in Greece ahead of 'clasico'
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Former Spain captain Carles Puyol posed for selfies and talked soccer with more than 1,000 refugees in Thessaloniki, Greece, before the "clasico" Spanish league match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.
The refugees live in four camps near Thessaloniki and later watched the game on two giant indoor screens on the grounds of the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair.
Puyol, a former Barcelona captain, unsurprisingly predicted his team would do well in the top-of-the-table clash. He was right — Barcelona won 3-2.
Accompanied by La Liga president Javier Tebas and Greek migration minister Yannis Mouzalas, Puyol attended the "Football Family Day" event, organized by La Liga, Spanish media group Mediapro and NGOs InterVolve and Open Cultural Center.