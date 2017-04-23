Sports

Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Ottawa 3 Boston 2 (OT)

(Senators wns series 4-2)

Washington 2 Toronto 1 (OT)

(Capitals win series 4-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (Best-of-Five)

Charlotte 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

(Checkers lead series 2-1)

WB/Scranton 6 Providence 5 (OT)

(Series tied 1-1)

Grand Rapids 5 Milwaukee 2

(Griffins lead series 2-0)

Stockton 4 San Jose 0

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Cleveland 106 Indiana 102

(Cavaliers win series 4-0)

Houston 113 Oklahoma City 109

(Rockets lead series 3-1)

Boston 104 Chicago 95

(Series tied 2-2)

Utah 105 L.A. Clippers 98

(Clippers lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Houston 6 Tampa Bay 4 (10 innings)

Boston 6 Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 2

Detroit 13 Minnesota 4

Texas 5 Kansas City 2

Toronto 6 L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 11 Oakland 1

National League

Cincinnati 7 Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 2

St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 4

Colorado 8 San Francisco 0

L.A. Dodgers 6 Arizona 2

Miami 7 San Diego 3

Washington 6 N.Y. Mets 3

Interleague

Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Yankees 1

---

MLS

Orlando City 2 New York City FC 1

Seattle 3 Los Angeles 0

Minnesota United 1 Colorado 0

---

Monday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

(Wizards lead series 2-1)

Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

(Warriors lead series 3-0)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Archer 2-0) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Hughes 2-1) at Texas (Perez 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Liriano 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Anderson 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Garrett 2-1) at Milwaukee (Garza 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Ross 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Chacin 2-2) at Arizona (Greinke 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-3) at San Francisco (Cain 1-0), 10:15 p.m.

---

 

