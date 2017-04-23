Scores and Schedule
Sunday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Ottawa 3 Boston 2 (OT)
(Senators wns series 4-2)
Washington 2 Toronto 1 (OT)
(Capitals win series 4-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (Best-of-Five)
Charlotte 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
(Checkers lead series 2-1)
WB/Scranton 6 Providence 5 (OT)
(Series tied 1-1)
Grand Rapids 5 Milwaukee 2
(Griffins lead series 2-0)
Stockton 4 San Jose 0
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Cleveland 106 Indiana 102
(Cavaliers win series 4-0)
Houston 113 Oklahoma City 109
(Rockets lead series 3-1)
Boston 104 Chicago 95
(Series tied 2-2)
Utah 105 L.A. Clippers 98
(Clippers lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Houston 6 Tampa Bay 4 (10 innings)
Boston 6 Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 2
Detroit 13 Minnesota 4
Texas 5 Kansas City 2
Toronto 6 L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 11 Oakland 1
National League
Cincinnati 7 Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 2
St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 4
Colorado 8 San Francisco 0
L.A. Dodgers 6 Arizona 2
Miami 7 San Diego 3
Washington 6 N.Y. Mets 3
Interleague
Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Yankees 1
---
MLS
Orlando City 2 New York City FC 1
Seattle 3 Los Angeles 0
Minnesota United 1 Colorado 0
---
Monday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
(Wizards lead series 2-1)
Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 3-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (Archer 2-0) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Hughes 2-1) at Texas (Perez 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Liriano 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs (Anderson 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Garrett 2-1) at Milwaukee (Garza 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Ross 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Chacin 2-2) at Arizona (Greinke 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-3) at San Francisco (Cain 1-0), 10:15 p.m.
---