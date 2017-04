Sounders beat Galaxy 3-0, snaps six-game road winless streak

CARSON, Calif. — Clint Dempsey had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-0 on Sunday.

Defending MLS Cup champion Seattle (2-2-3) snapped a six-game road winless streak. The Galaxy (2-5-0) has lost two straight.

Dempsey gave the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute after heading home Nicolas Lodeiro's cross. Galaxy defender Ashley Cole tried to clear a cross from the Sounders' Joevin Jones, but Cole deflected the ball back into his own goal in the 35th minute. Jordan Morris made it 3-0 in the 44th, with Dempsey assisting.