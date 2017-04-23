WHL Roundup: Adam Brooks scores in OT, Pats beat Hurricanes to even series 1-1

REGINA — Adam Brooks scored in overtime as the Regina Pats edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Regina evened the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final 1-1. Lethbridge hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

Jeff de Wit and Austin Wagner staked the Pats to a 2-0 lead before the Hurricanes found their offence in the third period.

Zane Franklin and Jordy Bellerive scored 33 seconds apart to force the extra period.

Tyler Brown made 29 saves for the win as Stuart Skinner kicked out 48-of-51 shots in defeat.

Both clubs went 0 for 4 on the power play.

---

ROCKETS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3 (OT)

KENT, Wash. — Reid Gardiner scored his second goal of the game in overtime as Kelowna beat Seattle to even the Western Conference final 1-1.

Nick Merkley and Kole Lind also scored for the Rockets, who host Game 3 on Tuesday. Michael Herringer made 30 saves for the win.

Ethan Bear, Keegan Kolesar and Donovan Neuls supplied the scoring for the Thunderbirds. Carl Stankowski stopped 28-of-32 shots in defeat.