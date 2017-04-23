Younis chasing 10K landmark as Pakistan slips to 59-2 v WI

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Pakistan lost both openers and reached 59-2 at lunch with Younis Khan at the crease after West Indies was bowled out for 286 on the third day of the rain-hit first test on Sunday.

Captain Jason Holder had Ahmed Shehzad (31) leg before wicket off a sharp incoming delivery while Azhar Ali (15) chased Alzarri Joseph's wayward ball and was smartly caught by diving wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.

Holder could have got the wicket of Babar Azam, but chose not to review an lbw decision when the batsman was on 2. Azam dug in and was on 12 with Pakistan still trailing by 227 runs.

Younis, Pakistan's most accomplished test batsman, will retire alongside captain Misbah-ul-Haq after the three-test series. He was yet to open his account on Sunday after 10 balls and needs only 23 runs to become the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 test runs.

Earlier, Mohammad Amir returned with career-best figures of 6-44 after a wet outfield — due to overnight rain — delayed the start of third day's play by an hour at the Sabina Park.

Resuming on the overnight 278-9, West Indies added another eight runs before left-armer Amir clean bowled last man Shannon Gabriel with another impeccable inswinger while bowling round the wicket.

Holder remained unbeaten on 57 off 75 balls that included seven fours and two sixes as the West Indies recovered from 71-5 on the first day to post a reasonable first-innings total.