Baseball Capsules

BALTIMORE — A tempestuous three-game series between the Red Sox and Baltimore wound up with Matt Barnes being ejected for throwing a fastball behind the head of Orioles star Manny Machado in Boston's 6-2 victory Sunday.

Barnes' ejection was the latest facet of this tense rivalry between AL East contenders. His high, very inside pitch came two days after Machado took out Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia with a spikes-high slide.

Pedroia watched from the dugout for a second straight day with knee and ankle injuries. Machado apologized with a text message on Friday night, but that evidently wasn't the end of it.

Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez homered on successive pitches in a four-run first inning, and Andrew Benintendi had a career-high five hits to help Boston avert a three-game sweep. Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1) pitched six effective innings and Craig Kimbrel earned his seventh save.

Baltimore right-hander Kevin Gausman (1-2) allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

NATIONALS 6, METS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Murphy hit a grand slam against his former team, Max Scherzer pitched eight fiery innings and the Nationals earned their seventh straight victory.

Ryan Zimmerman added a two-run homer for the Nationals, who completed a three-game sweep of the short-handed Mets in the first series this season between the NL East rivals.

Missing slugger Yoenis Cespedes and two other injured starters, New York (8-11) has lost four in a row and eight of nine to fall 5 1/2 games behind the Nationals, who own the best record in the majors at 13-5.

Scherzer (3-1) struck out nine. Koda Glover got three outs for his second major league save.

Michael Conforto and Neil Walker homered for New York. Zack Wheeler (1-2) got the loss.

RANGERS 5, ROYALS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched eight innings in his longest outing since elbow surgery two years ago and the Rangers scored the tying and go-ahead runs without a hit, completing a four-game sweep.

The Japanese right-hander retired 15 of 16 batters after giving up three consecutive hits in the third. Two of those were back-to-back drives from Mike Moustakas and Jorge Bonifacio, whose first big league homer came two innings after he singled for his first career hit.

Darvish (2-2) struck out eight as the Rangers finished their second four-game sweep of Kansas City in as many seasons. The Royals have lost five of six since a four-game winning streak.

Matt Bush pitched a perfect ninth for his first save this season.

Kansas City's Jason Hammel (0-2) pitched three-plus innings and was charged with three runs.

ROCKIES 8, GIANTS 0

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland scattered six hits over seven sharp innings, Gerardo Parra hit a two-run homer and the Rockies finished off their first three-game sweep of the Giants at Coors Field since 2002.

Freeland (2-1) mixed a wicked sinker with a two-seam fastball to get 12 groundouts and three strikeouts. The Denver native also shattered three bats on a day when the Giants changed their lineup to try to break out of a hitting funk. It didn't work as they lost for the sixth time in seven games. At 6-13, they're off to their worst start since 1983.

Jeff Samardzija (0-4) remains winless after going 5 1/3 innings and surrendering seven runs.

Colorado leads the NL West with a 13-6 mark. It's tied for the second-best start in franchise history.

BLUE JAYS 6, ANGELS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched a seven-hitter for Toronto, and Devon Travis hit a go-ahead, two-run homer during a four-run eighth inning.

Stroman (2-2) survived a rocky ninth by inducing a game-ending double play in his third career complete game — and his second in 12 days.

Albert Pujols delivered a run-scoring single for the Angels in the third inning shortly after Toronto manager John Gibbons' ejection. Los Angeles has lost 10 of 12 with an injury-plagued pitching staff.

The Angels clung to a 1-0 lead until Travis connected on a high cutter from Deolis Guerra (0-1) for his first homer.

MARINERS 11, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs for Seattle, and Taylor Motter hit his first career grand slam.

Yovani Gallardo (1-2) pitched into the seventh for his first win with the Mariners, who ended a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in 11 road games.

Oakland had won five in a row.

Motter drove a 1-0 pitch from Andrew Triggs (3-1) over the wall in left- centre in the third. It was Motter's second homer in four games and No. 5 this season overall.

REDS 7, CUBS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bronson Arroyo pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and Cincinnati salvaged the finale of the weekend set.

The 40-year-old Arroyo (2-2) allowed Anthony Rizzo's two-run homer — his third of the series — and struck out seven batters for the first time since May 13, 2014. The lanky right-hander has needed more than two years to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Raisel Iglesias gave up a pair of runs in the ninth before finishing off the Reds' 3-7 homestand.

Patrick Kivlehan's bases-loaded double highlighted a four-run sixth inning off John Lackey (1-3) and decided a matchup of up-in-years starters. The 38-year-old Lackey and Arroyo have combined for 793 starts in the majors.

Despite the loss, the defending World Series champions took two of three in the series and moved back into first place in the NL Central.

DODGERS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon McCarthy gave Los Angeles a much-needed strong start, Yasmani Grandal homered in a six-run fifth inning and the Dodgers averted a sweep.

After scoring 24 runs in the first two games of the series, the Diamondbacks managed only a two-run homer for Paul Goldschmidt in the first. McCarthy (3-0) allowed five hits in seven innings.

Arizona's Shelby Miller (2-2) threw four shutout innings before walking the first two batters and giving up an RBI double to Corey Seager in the fifth. He threw one more pitch and left after a visit to the mound by the Arizona trainer. Miller had tightness in his right forearm. He will have a precautionary MRI on Monday, according to manager Torey Lovullo.

ASTROS 6, RAYS 4, 10 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel hit RBI singles in the 10th inning, and Houston rallied for the road win.

Carlos Beltran opened the 10th by drawing a walk from Ryan Garton (0-1). He advanced to second on Jose Altuve's single and reached third on Carlos Correa's fly to centre . McCann then singled him home, and Gurriel's two-out single made it 6-4 Astros.

Luke Gregerson (1-1) pitched the ninth for the win and Ken Giles got three outs for his fifth save.

The Astros tied it at 4 on pinch-hitter Evan Gattis' sacrifice fly off closer Alex Colome in the ninth. Colome was trying for a two-inning save.

PHILLIES 5, BRAVES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cesar Hernandez, Aaron Altherr and Odubel Herrera hit consecutive homers in the eighth, helping Philadelphia complete a three-game sweep.

Joey Rodriguez (1-0) got two outs in the eighth to earn the win and Hector Neris finished with a shaky ninth. Neris allowed one run and left the bases loaded.

The Phillies have won five of six to even their record at 9-9.

Matt Kemp went deep for the Braves, who have dropped six in a row after winning five straight. Arodys Vizcaino (1-1) got the loss.

PIRATES 2, YANKEES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh's Ivan Nova gained a measure of revenge over his old team, limiting the Yankees to just four hits over seven innings.

Nova (2-2) struck out a season-high seven and walked just one, his lone mistake a home run by Jacoby Ellsbury in the seventh. Tony Watson picked up his sixth save after working out of a bases loaded, one-out jam in the ninth.

Andrew McCutchen reached base twice and scored on a double by Gregory Polanco off New York's Jordan Montgomery (1-1). David Freese added a sacrifice fly for Pittsburgh, which won despite going just 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

WHITE SOX 6, INDIANS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Melky Cabrera drove in a pair of runs, Derek Holland tossed six strong innings and the White Sox busted out of an offensive funk.

Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia each added run-scoring hits for Chicago, which managed a total of six hits in the first two games of the series. The win snapped a three-game skid.

Francisco Lindor homered for Cleveland, which had won five in a row. Danny Salazar (1-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings.

Holland (2-2) improved to 7-1 with a 2.27 ERA against Cleveland in his career. He was charged with one run and three hits.

TIGERS 13, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — John Hicks had three hits, including his first career homer, and drove in five runs to lead Michael Fulmer and Detroit to the road win.

One day after the benches cleared when Tigers starter Matthew Boyd threw behind slugger Miguel Sano in retaliation for teammate JaCoby Jones being hit in the face, there was no sign of lingering hard feelings.

Fulmer (2-1) allowed two runs in seven innings, striking out seven. Jim Adduci had three hits and two RBIs on the day he arrived from Triple-A Toledo and Alex Avila hit a two-run homer for the Tigers.

Kyle Gibson (0-3) gave up seven runs in just 2 2/3 innings for the Twins, who went 2-7 on the homestand against AL Central opponents.

CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mike Leake pitched six effective innings and drove in two runs, leading St. Louis to its sixth win in seven games.

Leake (3-1) gave up two runs and three hits. He scored in the third inning and his two-run single capped a three-run fourth.

The Cardinals took advantage of six walks by Jimmy Nelson (1-1) and an error by the Brewers for their first four runs.

Manny Pina opened the ninth inning for Milwaukee with his first homer and Jonathan Villar added an RBI single.

Seung-Hwan Oh got three outs for his fifth save.

MARLINS 7, PADRES 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Bour capped Miami's six-run sixth inning with a three-run homer.

The first six Marlins batters reached and scored in the sixth, helping Tom Koehler (1-1) to his first win of the season.

San Diego's Luis Perdomo came off the disabled list and shut down the Marlins through five before hitting the wall in the sixth. Martin Prado hit a leadoff single, Christian Yelich walked and Giancarlo Stanton hit an RBI single to chase Perdomo.