Blue Jackets may look to add offence in off-season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite an early exit from the playoffs, Columbus Blue Jackets executives like the team's development and defensive depth.

However they won't rule out a trade this summer that would bring another standout goal-scorer to town.

The Blue Jackets, picked by many to finish near the bottom of the stout Metropolitan Division, won a franchise-record 50 games and 108 points on the way to a third-place finish in the division behind Washington and Pittsburgh.

That's 16 more wins and 32 points better than 2015-16. They were at the centre of the hockey world at midseason when they had a 16-game winning streak, the second-longest streak in NHL history.

But the playoffs were a big disappointment. Columbus lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in five games in the first round.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky struggled to get saves at critical times as he had done all season.

"Last year sitting here you probably felt we had taken a step backward, and this year we can feel that we took two steps forward, maybe three," general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen told reporters Monday.

"Obviously, we're disappointed with the 4-1 exit from the playoffs," he said. "(But) four out of five games we thought we were right there, neck to neck with the defending Stanley Cup champions.

"(We) out-chanced them, outshot them, didn't get the result we wanted. We always try to look behind the results. There were games in that series where we played very well."

Kekäläinen said the organization will stick with its patient strategy of developing players from within. But also possible, he acknowledged, is a big trade or free-agent signing for another scorer who could get them over the hump.

"Do we look for somebody from the outside? Absolutely," he said. "But we're going to try to build it with the process in mind that we've talked about all along. Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Let's make sure that everything makes sense in the long term as much as it does in the short term."

Kekäläinen and team president John Davidson said the team that lost to Pittsburgh in five games this season was better than the one eliminated by the Penguins 4-2 in 2014.

"I firmly believe in this group going forward," Davidson said. "We've got a good base here, but we've gone through a lot of the transition of trying to build your own from within through the draft. I'm pretty positive about this."

The players are disappointed but also optimistic about the future in Columbus. Everyone finished generally healthy, except for defenceman Markus Nutivaara, who needs hip surgery and four months of recovery.

Nineteen-year-old defenceman Zach Werenski, who took a puck in the face that fractured his cheekbone in a playoff game, is recovering and not expected to suffer any long-term effects.

"We've really just been a team that's just trying to get to the playoffs," captain Nick Foligno said Saturday when the team gathered for the last time.

"Now the mindset is how are we going to stay, how are we going to do well, how are we going to win? That's what I'm most excited about is the growth and the mentality."

Kekäläinen is not worried about Bobrovsky, who had a .882 save percentage and a 3.88 goals-against average in the five playoff games after finishing the regular season among the league's best with a .931 save percentage and 2.06 goals-against average. He's a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.

"He knows he needs to be better in the playoffs," Kekäläinen said. "He will be better, I'm convinced. He's that driven, he's always looking for ways to get better."

Nobody wants to get started with another season more than the 28-year-old Russian.

"It's a tough way to finish the season," he said. "It's disappointing. But you have either success or experience. So this time, with this playoff, I had experience and I will learn from it and move on."

___

More AP NHL hockey at https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

___