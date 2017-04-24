Bulls to start Canaan at point guard in Game 5 vs Celtics
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls will start seldom-used point guard Isaiah Canaan in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed the lineup switch on Monday.
The Bulls are in a desperate spot after back-to-back losses at home.
Canaan scored 13 points in 34 minutes and did his best to try to stay with Celtics star Isaiah Thomas in Sunday's 104-95 loss. The Bulls turned to him late in the first quarter after struggling starter Jerian Grant got yanked and Michael Carter-Williams picked up two fouls.
