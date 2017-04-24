Sports

Bulls to start Canaan at point guard in Game 5 vs Celtics

Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles through the Chicago Bulls defense of Isaiah Canaan (0) Bobby Portis (5) and Paul Zipser during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls will start seldom-used point guard Isaiah Canaan in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed the lineup switch on Monday.

The Bulls are in a desperate spot after back-to-back losses at home. The offence has struggled in a big way with Rajon Rondo sidelined the past two games because of a broken right thumb, and the series is now tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 at Boston on Wednesday.

Canaan scored 13 points in 34 minutes and did his best to try to stay with Celtics star Isaiah Thomas in Sunday's 104-95 loss. The Bulls turned to him late in the first quarter after struggling starter Jerian Grant got yanked and Michael Carter-Williams picked up two fouls.

