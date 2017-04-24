Canadian duo Carruthers, Courtney remains unbeaten at mixed curling championship

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Canada improved to 3-0 at the world mixed doubles curling championship with a 14-0 win over Kazakhstan on Monday.

The duo of Edmonton's Joanne Courtney and Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers got the ball rolling with a deuce in the first end before following with steals of three in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.

"Once we stole the three points in the second end, then the game was probably going to go in our favour, the way we were throwing and a little bit of a less experienced team," said Carruthers.

Canada remained in a three-way tie for first place in Group D with Matt and Becca Hamilton of the United States and the Czech Republic pairing of Zuzana Hajkova and Tomas Paul.

Canada faced the Czechs later Monday.