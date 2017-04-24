Canadian MMA fighter Valerie (Trouble) Letourneau signs with Bellator

TORONTO — Canadian MMA fighter Valerie (Trouble) Letourneau has signed with Bellator.

The 33-year-old from Montreal, who trains in Florida, fought for the UFC strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia, in November 2015. She lost a five round decision to Polish champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Letourneau (8-6-0) went 3-3-0 in the UFC, where competed in three weight classes strawweight (115 pounds), flyweight (125 pounds) and bantamweight (135 pounds).

Her flyweight UFC fight was a one-off bout at that weight, a third-round TKO loss to Joanne Calderwood in Ottawa in June 2016.

Letourneau lost a split decision to Viviane Pereira in her last UFC outing. The Pereira bout was fought at a catchweight after Letourneau missed the strawweight limit by 3 1/2 pounds at UFC 206 in Toronto last December.