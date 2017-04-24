Chargers GM: Joey Bosa is working out with teammates
CARSON, Calif. — Defensive end Joey Bosa is working out at the Los Angeles Chargers' training complex after spending the first two weeks of their voluntary
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco confirmed Monday that Bosa is with his teammates this week.
After an outstanding rookie season that started late due to a contract dispute, Bosa skipped the start of the Chargers'
Telesco says Bosa is currently at Chargers Park.
Bosa missed the Chargers'
