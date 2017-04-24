Chiefs waive DT Jaye Howard with failed physical designation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs waived Jaye Howard with a failed physical designation Monday after the veteran defensive tackle was limited to eight games by a hip injury last season.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said last week Howard was progressing with rehab work following hip surgery.
The 28-year-old Howard started 13 of the 16 games he played in two years ago, racking up 36 tackles and 5
The Chiefs allowed defensive tackle Dontari Poe to leave in free agency, but they still have plenty of depth in the interior of the line. Along with Allen Bailey and Chris Jones returning, they also signed former Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan to a one-year deal.
