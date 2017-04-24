Former Sevilla sports director Monti signs 4-year Roma deal

ROME — Sports director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, known as Monchi, joined Roma on Monday after ending his 17-year stint with Sevilla last month.

Monchi, one of the men behind Sevilla's success, signed a four-year contract with the Serie A club.

"I couldn't be happier with this appointment as Monchi is widely regarded as one of the best minds in world football," Roma president James Pallotta said in a statement on Monday.

Monchi, who also spent his entire professional playing career with Sevilla, revolutionized the Spanish club, helping it reach 16 finals and win nine titles in Spain and Europe.

His scouting system also helped to rescue the team from the brink of financial collapse, and turned him into one the most sought-after soccer directors in Europe.