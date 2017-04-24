New Zealand recalls Milne, McClenaghan for Champions Trophy

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Fast bowlers Adam Milne and Mitchell McClenaghan have been recalled to the New Zealand cricket squad to contest the Champions Trophy in England in June, ending lengthy injury layoffs.

McClenaghan played his most-recent one-dayer in January and his latest match for New Zealand in March at the World T20 tournament in India. Milne's most-recent appearance was in the same match as McClenaghan, a semifinal against England in Delhi, and both have since struggled with a variety of injuries.

McClenaghan has recently returned to form with the table-topping Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, taking 12 wickets. He reached 50 wickets in one-day internationals more quickly than any other New Zealand bowler and has 82 ODI wickets in total at an average of 28.2.

The 25-year-old Milne has played for New Zealand for seven years but has been restricted by injuries to only 51 matches in which he has taken 52 wickets. He is the fastest of the bowlers in the 15-man New Zealand squad which also includes Tim Southee, Trent Boult and the allrounder Corey Anderson, who is returning from a back injury.

Coach Mike Hesson welcomed the return of the three playres.

"It's been good to see all three back on the park and bowling," Hesson said. "Together they add a lot of experience to our squad.

"Mitch and Adam have been running in well and Corey has shown he'll be capable of providing an option with the ball."

New Zealand will play Champions Trophy pool matches against Australia on June 2, England on June 6 and Bangladesh on June 9. The tournament semifinals are at Edgbaston and Cardiff and the final is at The Oval on June 18.

New Zealand will play a one-day international tri-series against Ireland and Bangladesh from May 14 to 24 and has warm-up matches against India on May 28 and Sri Lanka on May 30.

Veteran off-spinner Jeetan Patel has retained his place in the squad and Hesson has confirmed Tom Latham will provide wicketkeeping support for Luke Ronchi.

"It's an exciting squad, an experienced squad and one that has the batting power and the bowling variations to prevail in a potentially high-scoring tournament," Hesson said. "Having four allrounders certainly helps with the balance and the return of Mitch and Adam will offer options with the new ball, though the middle of the innings and in the death overs."

____