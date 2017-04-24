OHL Roundup: Steelheads take 3-0 series lead with double-overtime win over Petes

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Michael McLeod scored in double-overtime as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the Peterborough Petes 2-1 on Monday to take a 3-0 lead in their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

McLeod scored his eighth of the post-season 10:29 into the second overtime period.

Spencer Watson tied the game for Mississauga early in the second period. He also helped set up McLeod's winner.

Nikita Korostelev had the lone goal for the Petes 2:03 into the game.

Steelheads goaltender Matthew Mancina made 28 saves. Peterborough's Dylan Wells stopped 53 shots in the losing effort.

Mississauga can close out the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final with a win in Game 4 on home ice Wednesday.

---

ATTACK 6 OTTERS 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Ethan Szypula and Petrus Palmu each had two goals and an assist as the Attack doubled up Erie to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference final.

Maksim Sushko and Jacob Friend also scored for Owen Sound, which hosts Game 4 Wednesday. Nick Suzuki chipped in with three assists.

Jordan Sambrook, Alex DeBrincat and Taylor Raddysh, with a goal and an assist, supplied the offence for the Otters.