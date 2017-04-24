Pirates call up Lithuanian reliever Neverauskas

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates called up Dovydas Neverauskas from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, giving the reliever the chance to become the second Lithuanian-born player to appear in a major league game.

Pittsburgh brought up Neverauskas after placing utility player Adam Frazier on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.

The 24-year-old Neverauskas was born in Vilnius, Lithuania, and was signed by the Pirates in 2009. He rose steadily through Pittsburgh's minor league system, appearing in the All-Star Futures Game last summer. Neverauskas did not allow an earned run in 8 1/3 innings for Indianapolis this season.

If Neverauskas appears in a game, he would join outfielder Joe Zapustas of the Philadelphia Athletics in 1933 as the only Lithuanian-born players to play in the majors.

___