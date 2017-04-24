Raptors' all-star guard Lowry misses shootaround with back stiffness

TORONTO — A stiff back kept Kyle Lowry out of today's shootaround, but the Raptors point guard is expected to play tonight when Toronto hosts the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their best-of-seven opening round playoff series.

A Raptors official said the team's medical staff worked on Lowry's back before sending him home to rest.

The series is tied at two wins apiece.

Lowry averaged 14.3 points over the first four games, second only to DeMar DeRozan's 22.8 points a night.