Scans show Toronto Wolfpack forward suffered neck fracture in loss to Salford

TORONTO — Wolfpack forward James Laithwaite suffered a neck fracture in Toronto's 29-22 loss to Salford in the fifth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup on Sunday.

A Wolfpack spokesman said Sunday that initial scans showed no break and that the player had been allowed to go home. A further review, however, disclosed the fracture and Laithwaite returned to hospital for more tests. The rugby league team said it is awaiting those results to learn the full extent of the injury.

Laithwaite was stretchered off the field in a neck brace in the 23rd minute of Sunday's game.

The six-foot-two, 222-pound second-row forward has had injury problems in the past, missing the 2016 Super League season after breaking his leg. He also missed time due to a broken ankle.

The 25-year-old Laithwaite played with Warrington Wolves, Hull Kingston Rovers, Leigh Centurions and Swinton Lions prior to signing with Toronto.

The Wolfpack, rugby league's first transatlantic team, have opened play in the third tier of English rugby league. Their goal is to win promotion to the elite Super League.