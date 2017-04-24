Senators goaltender Craig Anderson named finalist for Masterson Trophy

NEW YORK — Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson is a finalist for the NHL's Masterson Trophy.

Anderson, along with Anaheim Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano and Carolina Hurricanes centre Derek Ryan were named the three finalists Monday for the award given "to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

The local chapters of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted nominations for the Masterton Trophy at the end of the regular season with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. The winner will be announced Wed., June 21, at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Anderson recorded a successful season for the Senators while supporting his wife, Nicholle, in her fight against a rare form of throat cancer.

After leaving the Senators in October to be with his wife, Anderson returned to the club at her urging on Oct. 29 when Ottawa lost goalie Andrew Hammond to a groin injury. He left the team in early December as Nicholle underwent treatment and came back after the all-star break.

Anderson backstopped the Senators to a Stanley Cup playoff berth by winning 25 of his 40 starts. He became Ottawa's all-time wins leader (147) on March 11.

Cogliano is a four-time Masterton Trophy nominee and is the NHL's reigning ironman, having played in 786 consecutive regular-season games (833 including Stanley Cup playoffs). He has never missed a game in his 10-year NHL career.

Cogliano recorded his 300th NHL point in Anaheim's season opener on Oct. 13 and surpassed Craig Ramsay (776) for the fourth-longest consecutive games streak on March 22.

Ryan went undrafted after a successful junior career in the WHL. He was signed by the Hurricanes as a free agent in June 2015 and played six NHL games with Carolina that season.