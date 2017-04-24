Sportsnet says two-thirds of Canadians watched first round of NHL playoffs

TORONTO — Nearly two-thirds of Canadians watched NHL post-season action on Sportsnet and CBC over the past two weeks, with the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs reaching 22.2 million Canadians.

Sportsnet said in a release Monday that five of the top-10 most-watched NHL broadcasts of all-time on Sportsnet were recorded in Round 1. Sunday night's deciding Game 6 between Washington and Toronto was No. 1 with a reach of 8.4 million Canadians and an average audience of 3.47 million viewers.

The single most watched game of Round 1 was Game 2 of the Maple Leafs' series against the Capitals, which delivered an average audience of 3.64 million viewers. Audience levels peaked at 5.36 million viewers at the end of the first overtime.

The five series featuring Canadian teams averaged 1.8 million viewers per game, while the overall average audience for all of Round 1 was 1.3 million viewers.