Warriors F Durant available for Game 4 against the Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Golden State's Kevin Durant is available to play in Monday night's Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing the past two games because of a strained left calf, the Warriors announced.

Durant participated in shootaround earlier in the day, but was listed as questionable going into the game. The Warriors led the series 3-0 with a chance to eliminate the Blazers.

Acting head coach Mike Brown told reporters before the game. There were no restrictions on his minutes, but he would be closely monitored.

Durant injured his calf in the third quarter of Game 1. He had 32 points and 10 rebounds in Golden State's 121-109 victory, but said his calf tightened up on him afterward.

Matt Barnes (right ankle/foot sprain), and Shaun Livingston (right index finger sprain) were ruled out for Monday's game. Livingston played in Game 1.

The Warriors were also without head coach Steve Kerr, who will miss the game because of symptoms related to back surgery.

Brown, who has head coaching experience with the Lakers and Cavaliers, has taken over as head coach in Kerr's absence.

Durant had returned from a left knee injury to play in Golden State's final three regular-season games. He missed 19 games because of the injury he sustained at Washington on Feb. 28.

He averaged 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his first season with Golden State.

Kerr, who was also at shootaround earlier in the day, said that he would not be on the sideline for Game 4. It is unclear how long he might be out.

Kerr still experiences lingering symptoms from complications following two back surgeries after the franchise's run to the 2015 championship. He missed the first 43 games last season dealing with symptoms such as headaches, nausea and an aching neck.