Wild dealing with post-season disappointment, once again
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Five straight appearances in the playoffs for the Minnesota Wild have produced just two series victories and a high volume of frustration.
This year, a five-game loss in the first round to St. Louis marked the maddening peak of these spring letdowns.
"Sure, we felt good coming in," captain Mikko Koivu said, alluding to the franchise-best 106 points compiled during the regular season that gave the Wild the second-best record in the Western Conference. "I thought we had a great year coming into the playoffs, and we played well. Just not good enough."
For all the excitement the Wild created, from hiring regular-season expert Bruce Boudreau as the new coach to winning 12 straight games in December to finishing second in the NHL with a plus-58 goal differential, their dedicated fan base was left with another disappointment.
"Usually you remember what you last saw so, unfortunately, you're going to remember getting knocked out in five games," said left wing Zach Parise, who had two of the team's eight goals in the series.
There's not really a common theme in these early exits, either, other than the core of the roster remaining the same throughout the run since Parise and
Goalie injuries and the eventual Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks got in the way in 2013 after a 5-8-1 finish nearly kept the Wild out of the
The only series-clinching win the Wild have ever recorded at home came in 2015 against the Blues, but the Blackhawks were waiting again on their way to another title. The
Then the Blues exacted their revenge on Saturday for the loss in 2015, this time with former Wild coach Mike Yeo directing the bruising bunch and goalie Jake Allen performing like a Conn Smythe Trophy candidate.
Despite leading the league in penalty killing, faceoff draws and shots allowed during the playoffs and posting the second-most shots on goal among the 16 teams, the Wild were left with yet another bitter loss.
"This year definitely has a different feel: the feel of disappointment, the feel of having a team that could've gone far," Suter said. "It's extremely disappointing."
Here are some relevant angles to watch with the Wild moving forward:
IF NOT HAWKS, THEN BLUES?
With the NHL's current
NOT QUITE GOOD ENOUGH
Goalie Devan Dubnyk had a fine year with a franchise-most 40 wins, but his 7-14 record and .903 save percentage in the playoffs leave room for improvement. After playing in 67 and 65 games over the last two regular seasons, Dubnyk could benefit from more rest down the stretch. Alex Stalock is in line to replace Darcy Kuemper as the backup.
GENTLEMANLY GRANLUND
Mikael Granlund thrived at right wing after shifting from
WHAT TO DO ON
Suter and Jared Spurgeon have been a formidable duo on the blue line, but as good as the Wild were in stretches of both the regular season and the playoffs they could use another proven pair on
