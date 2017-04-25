Angels edge Blue Jays, 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — With the infield playing in, Cameron Maybin broke from third on contact and scored on a close play at the plate in the fifth inning to give the Los Angeles Angels a 2-1 victory Monday night over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Right-hander Jesse Chavez, who took the loss in Friday's 13-inning loss to Toronto, went six innings for the Angels, holding the Blue Jays to one run on four hits. Chavez (2-3) walked four but struck out seven.

Bud Norris pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save.

Catcher Russell Martin's solo home run in the fourth accounted for Toronto's only run. It was Martin's second of the season.

The Angels tied the score in the bottom of the fourth when a Mike Trout double turned into a triple after right-fielder Jose Bautista slipped. Albert Pujols singled to score Trout.

The Angels' winning rally in the fifth came against Francisco Liriano (1-2) after Maybin's leadoff single. A walk and sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third.

The Blue Jays played the infield in and Yunel Escobar hit a bouncer to second baseman Devon Travis. He fired home, but Maybin slid head-first and just avoided the tag by Martin.

Liriano went 5 1/3 innings, allowing the two runs on five hits and four walks, with two strikeouts.

The victory allowed the Angels to split the four-game series against Toronto.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Josh Donaldson (right calf strain) was eligible to come off the disabled list Monday, but remains out with an uncertain return. Toronto manager John Gibbons said he did speak to his third baseman from Anaheim Monday and Donaldson said from the team's training facility he was feeling better.

Angels: The team reinstated right-hander Vicente Campos from the disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake City. The Angels hope he has better luck there than at Single-A Inland Empire, where Sunday he gave up three runs on two homers in 1 2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Marco Estrada, who has the lowest ERA (2.63) in the Toronto rotation, will start Tuesday in St. Louis. He has not allowed an earned run in the combined 13 innings of his last two starts.