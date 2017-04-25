Baseball Capsules

PITTSBURGH — Kyle Hendricks rediscovered his 2016 form, limiting the Pittsburgh Pirates to four hits over six innings to outduel Gerrit Cole and lead the Chicago Cubs to a 1-0 win on Tuesday night.

Hendricks (2-1) struck out two and walked three, and Wade Davis worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save as the Cubs won for the sixth time in seven games.

Addison Russell doubled in the second off Cole (1-3) and scored when second baseman Alen Hanson airmailed first base on a Jason Heyward grounder, the Pirates' major league-high 20th error this season. Pittsburgh has lost six of eight.

ASTROS 4, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dallas Keuchel (4-0) pitched a six-hitter, allowing home runs to Austin Jackson in the third and Michael Brantley in the ninth that raised his ERA to 1.22.

Josh Reddick gave Houston a 3-1 lead with a two-run single in the fifth Josh Tomlin (1-3), then took a home run away from Jason Kipnis with a leaping catch at the centre -field fence in the bottom half.

Houston is 10-2 since April 11 and leads the AL West at 14-6.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez collided in right while chasing Yan Gomes' eighth-inning popup, which dropped for a single. Altuve banged up his left shoulder and Hernandez bruised his left leg.

RAYS 2, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Pruitt combined with four relievers on a two-hitter in his first big league start. Pruitt allowed one hit in three innings, Danny Farquhar got two outs, Jumbo Diaz went 1 1/3 innings, Chase Whitley (1-0) contributed three perfect innings and Alex Colome finished for his fifth save.

Jonathan Schoop had a second-inning double and Chris Davis a fourth-inning infield single.