Blue Jays manager Gibbons ejected from second straight game at Angel Stadium
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was ejected from his second straight game on Monday night.
Home plate umpire Toby Basner tossed Gibbons from Toronto's game against the Los Angeles Angels at the end of the top of the sixth inning.
Gibbons appeared to take issue with a called third strike on Russell Martin to end the inning.
Gibbons was also ejected during Sunday's game for arguing with home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus during the third inning of the Blue Jays' game at Angel Stadium.
