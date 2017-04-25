Bosa: working with personal trainer makes him better athlete

SAN DIEGO — Joey Bosa is back with his Los Angeles Chargers teammates, saying he made the right decision to spend the last two weeks working with his personal trainer in Florida.

Bosa is participating in a two-day voluntary minicamp for veterans in San Diego, where the team will remain through June.

The defensive end says he's found a personal trainer "who really knows what he's talking about," and spending time with him is more about making him faster, stronger and staying healthy during the season.

Says Bosa: "After the year I had last year, I saw no reason why I would ever change what I'm doing, so I wanted to continue on with it."

Bosa was The Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 10 1/2 sacks in 12 games in 2016.

___