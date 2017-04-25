Broncos open QB competition in earnest
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos' quarterback competition began in earnest Tuesday with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch throwing on the first day of new coach Vance Joseph's first minicamp.
Joseph has said it's a "50-50 open competition" between Siemian, the incumbent, and Lynch, a first-round draft pick last year who started two games as a rookie.
Both are learning offensive
The only player sitting out the first practice was
The Broncos have shuffled their offensive line, signing free agents Menelik Watson and Ron Leary and jettisoning Russell Okung.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's
-
Trump's trade tirade against Canadian dairy continues: ‘Watch!’