Broncos open QB competition in earnest

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos' quarterback competition began in earnest Tuesday with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch throwing on the first day of new coach Vance Joseph's first minicamp.

Joseph has said it's a "50-50 open competition" between Siemian, the incumbent, and Lynch, a first-round draft pick last year who started two games as a rookie.

Both are learning offensive co-ordinator Mike McCoy's system.

The only player sitting out the first practice was centre Matt Paradis, who is recovering from operations to both hips and isn't expected back in action until July.

The Broncos have shuffled their offensive line, signing free agents Menelik Watson and Ron Leary and jettisoning Russell Okung.

