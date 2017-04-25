Eintracht Frankfurt into first German Cup final in 11 years
MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Eintracht Frankfurt will contest the German Cup final for the first time in 11 years after Branimir Hrgota clinched a 7-6 victory on penalties against former club Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday.
The striker has scored only five goals during a
The four-time cup winner could have a chance to avenge its 2006 final loss to Bayern Munich if the German champions overcome Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday's second semifinal.
On a nervy night in Moenchengladbach, Taleb Tawatha's opener was