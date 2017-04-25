Eintracht Frankfurt into first German Cup final in 11 years

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Eintracht Frankfurt will contest the German Cup final for the first time in 11 years after Branimir Hrgota clinched a 7-6 victory on penalties against former club Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday.

The striker has scored only five goals during a lacklustre season since signing from 'Gladbach but he found the target when it mattered in the team's biggest game of the season so far.

The four-time cup winner could have a chance to avenge its 2006 final loss to Bayern Munich if the German champions overcome Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday's second semifinal.