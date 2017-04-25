Fit-again Wood gets England call-up for Champions Trophy

LONDON — Mark Wood has been selected in England's 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy after recovering from a third ankle operation.

The right-arm seam bowler missed the entire winter program for England but has done enough for county side Durham in the opening weeks of the English season to persuade selectors he is ready for the tournament in June.

Wood, who has been restricted because of injury to just 15 ODI caps since his debut in 2015, is one of five pacemen in the squad as England looks to win its first 50-over ICC trophy. David Willey is another after recovering from a shoulder injury.

England is in a group with Bangladesh, Australia, and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy at home.

England plays South Africa in a three-match series before the Champions Trophy.

___